Fancy a laptop battery that lasts 30 years?

Fed up with your laptop's juice ebbing away? Researchers have been working on a laptop battery that could last for up to 30 years. The work, by the US AirForce Research Labs, centres around a completely new type of power cell, according to Next Energy News.

The betavoltaic power cells are made from semiconductors and use radioisotopes as the energy store. Yep, that sounds radioactive, but apparently the process is not. As the material decays it releases beta particles that transform into the energy needed to power your notebook.

This still sounds slightly dodgy, if you ask us, but as the process doesn't use fission, fusion or any kind of chemical reaction, no waste is left. And, as such, the power cells are totally inert when they run out of power. Crazy, but great all the same.