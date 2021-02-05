Microsoft's Winter sale features price cuts of up to $430 on the Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7

Fans of premium Windows devices should head on over to the official Microsoft store this week if they want to take advantage of a ton of excellent $300 plus price cuts on both Surface Pro tablets and Surface Laptop 3 devices.

Microsoft's range of Surface Pro deals starts with the baseline Core i3, 128GB SSD version for just $649.99 right now - not an amazing price by itself, but Microsoft is sweetening the deal by throwing in a Type Cover bundle for just $50. With that accessory, which is normally worth $159.99 by itself, you'll be able to turn these slick, premium tablets into a handy laptop whenever you see fit. If you're interested in a more upgraded spec, those are also on sale right now with price cuts of up to $430 for the most premium configurations too.

For those looking for an ultrabook, you can score yourself a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for just $999.99 (was $1,299) right now on the baseline Core i5, 256GB SSD version. With a whole range of configurations and colors also available, these premium machines are a great Windows-based MacBook alternative if you're wanting something really well-built, stylish, but also portable and powerful.

We've rounded up the best prices on these Microsoft Surface deals just down below, but if you're also interested in non-Microsoft machines, the retailer is also knocking off plenty of bucks on Lenovo, Acer, and Asus machines, which you can see just here.

Microsoft Surface deals this week

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type cover: $799.99 $699.99 at Microsoft

Save $100 today on the Surface Pro 7 plus Type cover bundle in the latest Microsoft Winter sale. Listed above is the price for the baseline Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD version, which is a great machine for those who simply want a premium 2-in-1 laptop for casual use. If you're looking for something a little more powerful, then there's an even bigger sale on the Core i5 version too.

Intel Core i5 (8GB, 256GB): $1,249.99 $899.99 View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): $1,299 $999.99 at Microsoft

Save $300 - The Surface Laptop 3 is a premium, all-aluminum ultrabook that can give any Dell XPS or MacBook a run for its money. At just 2.76 pounds, the 13.5-inch model is really light for such a solidly built machine and also features a great touchscreen display, fantastic keyboard and trackpad, and plenty of power under the hood.

Core i5 (16GB): $1499 $1199.99 | Core i7 (16GB): $1599 $1299.99View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch): $1,499 $1,199.99 at Microsoft

Save $300 - Also discounted today in the Microsoft Winter sale is the bigger 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 - a powerful machine that ditches Intel in favor of the AMD Ryzen processors instead. Like its smaller sibling, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 features a premium metal chassis, great display, and some of the best battery life you'll find on a laptop anywhere.

Ryzen 5 (16GB): $1699 $1399.99 | Ryzen 7 (16GB): $2099 $1799.99View Deal

If you'd like to do a little bit more reading about Microsoft's excellent range of premium tablets, we've got a page for this week's best Surface Pro deals, featuring prices for all the range.