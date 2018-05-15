Microsoft’s currently flogging an Xbox One S with 5 games for just AU$299

If you've been waiting for a great deal before picking up Microsoft's current mainstream Xbox — or have just been keeping an eye out for a cheap 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player — you're in luck: you can currently snag the Xbox One S with up to five games for only $299.

Available on Microsoft's online store, there are three console bundles to choose from, each with a different main game, with the options being Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Assassin's Creed Origins.

Along with your chosen game, all those bundles include a digital copy of snowboarding game Steep, open-world racing game The Crew, plus your choice of either Gears of Wars 4 or NBA 2K18, and depending on the bundle, potentially some additional expansion packs or an extra game too.

4K'n good deal

Along with the games listed above, you'll also receive a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass (effectively giving you access to over 100 downloadable games), and a 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold.

As alluded to earlier, the Xbox One S's ability to output video at 4K resolution makes it a great device for watching Ultra HD movies and TV shows, whether that be through Netflix, Amazon Prime or the console's built-in 4K blu-ray player.

Microsoft's Xbox One S console bundle deal will be available until 11:59pm on June 30, 2018.