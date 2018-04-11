Massive LG G7 ThinQ leak details the camera, screen, speakers and more

We now know that the LG G7 ThinQ will be announced on May 2, but you don’t have to wait until then to hear all about it, as a massive leak has just detailed many aspects of the phone.

Android Headlines has obtained ‘internal LG documentation’ from a ‘reliable source’, and while it hasn’t printed the documentation (in order to protect the source’s identity) it has shared the information contained within, much of which is focused on the dual-lens rear camera.

The camera apparently has two 16MP lenses, one of which is a standard camera with an f/1.6 aperture, while the other is a wide-angle one with a 107-degree field of view.

It should be highly capable in low light, as there’s supposedly a Bright Mode, which combines pixels to form a ‘superpixel’, leading to up to four times brighter pictures and videos than the LG G6 or LG V30 range is capable of.

The G7 ThinQ also apparently has a variety of camera features and modes, including animated stickers, a manual mode, Live Photos (which takes multiple snaps and can combine them into a short video) and the now expected portrait mode, which works using both the front and rear cameras and can blur the background of an image.

AI also play a big role in the camera, as the LG G7 ThinQ will apparently be able to detect what you’re pointing the camera at and provide recommended settings and modes to get the optimal shot. Specifically, there will apparently be four ‘enhanced filter options’, providing different levels of optimization based on the likes of contrast, saturation and color.

Brighter screen, louder sound

The leak also details the G7 ThinQ’s screen, which will apparently use more white pixels than previous LG phones, resulting in a display that’s twice as bright as the LG G6’s as well as being more colorful, yet supposedly won’t be any more of a battery drain.

The screen will of course have a notch, as has been leaked heavily, but – as we’ve heard before – seeing the notch will apparently be optional, as there’s said to be the ability to black out the top of the screen to hide it.

The screen and camera will also apparently be HDR10-compatible, meaning you can both film HDR10 videos on the phone and play them back on the display.

And the LG G7 ThinQ will apparently have improved speakers. Specifically it’s said to have a ‘Boombox Speaker’, which apparently works like a resonance chamber, causing audio to bounce around inside it before being outputted, leading to a louder, more booming sound. The speaker itself is also apparently larger than the one in the LG G6.

The LG G7 ThinQ should be able to hear you better as well, thanks to far-field voice recognition, which supposedly allows it to hear commands from as far as 17 feet away. And speaking of commands, the phone also apparently has an improved version of Google Assistant, which includes 32 ‘LG-exclusive device-specific tasks’.

If this is all accurate then the LG G7 ThinQ could be an exciting phone, especially when it comes to the camera and screen. As always, we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but the source sounds convincing and this close to launch it’s no surprise that the phone is being heavily leaked.