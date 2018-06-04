Make the switch to Amaysim Energy and get two free 15GB phone plans for a year

Amaysim, like the dance/electronica group Snap before it, has 'got the power' since its move into the energy providing game, and is hoping to entice new customers by adding two of its SIM-only Unlimited 15GB mobile plans into the mix, free for a whole year.

In terms of value, the deal provides 13 free 28-day renewals on each plan (regular price $40 per 28 days), adding up to a saving of $1,040.

The Unlimited 15GB plan also includes unlimited national calls and texts, unlimited international calls to 10 select countries and 300 minutes worth of international calls to a further 22 countries.

To take advantage of Amaysim's offer, head over to its Free Mobile landing page, select an eligible Electricity 4 or Gas 4 energy plan, and enter the promo code FREEMOBILE at checkout. Amaysim will then contact you in 2-3 business days with redemption details for your free mobile plans.

Better hurry, though – Amaysim's Free Mobile offer is only available until just before midnight on June 13, 2018.