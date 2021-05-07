MacBook Air looks set to receive a colourful iMac-inspired design overhaul

Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air will follow in the footsteps of the M1 iMac with a range of vibrant color options, according to serial Apple leaker John Prosser.

In his latest Front Page Tech report, Prosser - who accurately leaked back in February that Apple was planning to announce a new iMac with a major design overhaul - claims that Apple’s next MacBook will also be getting a colourful makeover.

The source, which is the same person that gave Prosser information about Apple’s colourful M1 iMacs, claims to have seen a blue MacBook prototype that looks “absolutely amazing”.

While only one color option was mentioned, Prosser speculates that Apple is likely planning multiple different color options, much like it did with the iMac and iPad Pro.

Similarly, Prosser says his source has been "very cryptic" and failed to confirm which MacBook model would be getting a makeover, though he speculates it'll likely be Apple’s upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ powered by the M2 chip.

This M2 isn't expected to be as powerful as the rumored M1X, which is said to be a more powerful, business-oriented processor, but it will likely boast a number of performance improvements compared to Apple's first-generation M1 chip.

No further information was given, but previous speculation suggests that Apple could debut a new M2 MacBook Air as soon as July. As well as new color options, the next-gen MacBook Air is tipped to to get a complete design overhaul with thinner bezels and a lighter frame.

The MacBook Air might not be the only MacBook model to get a colourful makeover this year. Apple is also widely rumored to be planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, possibly featuring the mini-LED display recently debuted in the new iPad Pro.

It remains to be seen when Apple's next MacBooks will debut, but there's a chance they could make an appearance at WWDC 2021.