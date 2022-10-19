Logitech’s official iPad accessories are just like Apple's but a lot cheaper

The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad and Logitech Crayon being used on an iPad by a dress designer.

If you’re enticed by one of the brand-new iPads then you’re probably weighing up the benefits of getting an official keyboard or an Apple Pencil for it too. Well, we’re here to tell you that’s a terrible idea – you should get Logitech’s cheaper versions instead.

Apple has finally shown off the new iPad (10th-generation) and two M2 iPad Pro tablets, and alongside them Apple has launched a brand new Magic Keyboard too. This stand-plus-keyboard hybrid makes it easier to use your iPad like a laptop but it comes at a pretty high cost. On top of the price of Apple’s tablet you’ll have to shell out $249, $299 or $349 / £279, £319 or £379 / AU$399, AU$489 or AU$579 for a compatible keyboard for the iPad (10th-generation), the iPad Pro (11-inch, M2) or iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M2) respectively.

Thankfully, for those of you after the convenience of a keyboard and case to keep your shiny new iPad safer, there’s a great solution that isn’t as bank-breaking. Logitech produces its own iPad-compatible accessories that do exactly the same stuff, for a fraction of the cost.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Right now on Apple’s official store, you can find the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad (opens in new tab) for the new iPad Pros. While still not the cheapest accessory in the world it’ll only set you back $199.95 or $229.95 / £219.95 or £239.95 / AU$299.95 or AU$349.95 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch compatible options respectively.

Additionally, you can head to Logitech’s own store and grab a Combo Touch for the iPad (10th generation) (opens in new tab) for $160. If you’re happy to forgo a trackpad for your iPad (10th generation) then you could alternatively opt for Logitech’s Slim Folio keyboard case (opens in new tab) ($100) or the Rugged Folio keyboard case (opens in new tab) ($140). They’re currently not available on Logitech’s UK and Australian stores but we’re finding out when and if this will change.

It’s not just cases that Logitech makes though, it also makes its own Apple Pencil. The Logitech Crayon (opens in new tab) (which is a great name by the way) promises to deliver pixel-precise drawing on any iPad with a USB-C connection, and it even uses the same tech as the actual Apple Pencil. If you want to pick up this digital stylus it will set you back $69.95 / £69.95 – it’s not currently available in Australia.

The Logitech Crayon; it looks just as sleek as an Apple Pencil (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech’s add-ons aren’t a must-buy for every iPad owner – some people don’t need a fancy stylus or a keyboard they just want a simple-to-use tablet – but if you’re planning to get an official iPad keyboard case or Apple Pencil then we’d seriously suggest you get one of these products instead.

Sure these accessories aren’t Apple-made, but considering they’re sold on Apple’s store they’re about as official as third-party add-ons can get.

However, if you're still dead-set on getting the proper Magic Keyboard for your iPad, then be sure to check out our guide for the best iPad Pro Magic Keyboard deals to make sure you're getting one for the best price.