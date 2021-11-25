Live
Walmart Black Friday deals live: $129 Chromebook, AirPods for $159 and more
These are the hottest items we've seen in Walmart's Black Friday deals
You're probably a little bit full of turkey now, or maybe you're gearing up for a big dinner coming soon - and you want to know if you're missing out on any of the big Walmart Black Friday deals.
Spoiler alert - you are. While we expect there to be more Black Friday deals from Walmart tomorrow on actual Black Friday, the retailer has been shoving out deals since early this week, and some of them are startlingly still in stock.
Which deals, you ask? Well, we've sifted through the data of what readers across our network are clicking on, and these are the hottest products - and we;re seeing clear signs that shipping issues are still making it harder to get the gifts you want before Christmas, so if you're just starting your Black Friday shopping, you'd be well-served not delaying.
This page is going to be constantly updated with all the top deals we're seeing - it will auto refresh too, so just sit back and enjoy the deals as they flow in.
The hottest Walmart deals right now
- Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, down to $159
- PS Plus 1-year membership: Was $59.99, now $39.99
- Samsung Chromebook 4: Was $199.99, now $129.99
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): Was $49, now $24.98
- Apple Pencil (1st Gen): Was $99, now $79.99
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: Was $99 now $79
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1: Was $229, now $149
- Otterbox Defender Series Pro Case for iPhone: Was $49.97, now $19
Chromebooks are fantastic affordable computers for those who just need a machine to write, surf the web, send emails and also kick back and relax by streaming music or video.
It makes them great options for students especially, and you can save $70 on the Samsung Chromebook 4, which is down to $129 for Black Friday.
This particular Chromebook features an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB RAM an32GB SSD.
Looking for an easy, low-cost way to kickstart your smart home? Then look no further than this Black Friday smart speaker deal.
The second generation Google nest Mini is down to £24.98 - that's a whopping 50% discount - at Walmart right now.
Plug it in, connect it to Wi-Fi and you'll be barking orders in no time. "Okay Google, when is Black Friday?".
Tomorrow, apparently.
Do you own any of the following iPads?
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
Do you want to enhance your iPad experience? Well listen up.
All of these iPads are compatible with Apple Pencil, which is now down to $79.99, saving you $20.
The Pencil is perfect for sketching, drawing or note taking on Apple's ever versatile tablets - it's just a shame it charges awkwardly by plugging into the Lightning port, but I guess you can't have everything.
Coffee is an essential start to the day for millions, and the convenience of grabbing your next cup of Joe is enhanced with the Keurig K-Duo Essentials.
Offer up both filtered and pod coffee options, it gives you the best of both worlds, and you can save $20 off this coffee maker, making it just $79.99 - a perfect Christmas gift for the coffee lover in your life.
If this model doesn't take your fancy, we're rounding all the best Black Friday coffee maker deals from around the web.
Cooking is a chore. There, I said it, come at me. But you know what makes it less of a chore? Yep, a pressure cooker.
And the good news is Walmart has dropped the price of the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart pressure cooker to just $149 in this Black Friday deal - saving you $80.
One thing that I often forget to do is look after my phone, because I love the shiny feel of it. Then again, I get so sad when it breaks (or, as is more often, scratches from being put face down on things).
This Otterbox deal for new iPhones is a startlingly impressive one - I had to check that the original price was true, but it really is down from $50 to $20 in the Black Friday sales.
If you've got one of the compatible iPhones, it's definitely worth a shout.
We're not even at the start of Black Friday, but Walmart's 'Deals for Days' promise has been living up to its name: we're seeing loads of deals flashing in and out of stock, some of them sticking around longer than expected, but some being sold out in no time.
If you're looking the very best deal we can see on Walmart right now, it's got to be the Apple AirPods Pro - down to $159, that's the cheapest around right now and a price we didn't expect to see on Black Friday - if you want them, snap them up quickly.
