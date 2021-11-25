Walmart Black Friday deals live: $129 Chromebook, AirPods for $159 and more

Best Walmart Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future)

You're probably a little bit full of turkey now, or maybe you're gearing up for a big dinner coming soon - and you want to know if you're missing out on any of the big Walmart Black Friday deals.

Spoiler alert - you are. While we expect there to be more Black Friday deals from Walmart tomorrow on actual Black Friday, the retailer has been shoving out deals since early this week, and some of them are startlingly still in stock.

Which deals, you ask? Well, we've sifted through the data of what readers across our network are clicking on, and these are the hottest products - and we;re seeing clear signs that shipping issues are still making it harder to get the gifts you want before Christmas, so if you're just starting your Black Friday shopping, you'd be well-served not delaying.

This page is going to be constantly updated with all the top deals we're seeing - it will auto refresh too, so just sit back and enjoy the deals as they flow in.