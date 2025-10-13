<a id="elk-90cf7388-8af2-4e15-aaee-4985a3ecf0e0"></a><h2 id="that-s-quite-an-outage-2">That's quite an outage</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ea8b1583-0933-44f0-ba05-87593d6c396f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="nh7CaRPtcKw95m4RGkEbLE" name="Vodafonedown-1" alt="A graph showing Vodafone network issues on Downdetector" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/nh7CaRPtcKw95m4RGkEbLE.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="ac7b28d1-d316-4078-b0e8-737fc213058d">The Vodafone problems, which are hitting both its mobile network and broadband, started about an hour ago at 2.38pm BST.</p><p>That Downdetector spike (above) is one of the biggest I've ever seen in terms of concurrent reports &ndash; it stands at 126,905 reports and is still on the up.</p><p>There's been no official statement about the outage yet, but I'll be getting in touch with the network to see what might have happened &ndash; and more importantly, when it might be fixed.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>