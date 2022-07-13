Prime Day lightning deals live – the final deals on laptops, kitchenware and more

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Solid Photos)

Amazon’s two-day deals bonanza is in full swing, and we’re seeing a slew of quickfire discounts – aka lightning deals – going live in the US and UK right now.

We’ve spent recent hours trawling the online retailer for the very best Prime Day deals , but Amazon’s lightning deals are a special brand of savings that come and go quicker than Jeff Bezos in a Blue Origin rocket.

In this live blog, we’ll be keeping track of all the best Prime Day lightning deals as and when they appear – so bookmark this page to stay in the loop – but if you’re after a comprehensive rundown of this year’s longer-lasting discounts, head over to our Prime Day 2022 hub.

As is the case with all our live blogs, this page will automatically refresh every few seconds, so feel free to sit back, relax and let those sweet Prime Day lightning deals roll in. Happy shopping, folks!

The best Prime Day deals 2022: shop these now