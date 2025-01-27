DeepSeek hit by outages – plus all the latest news about the ChatGPT rival
DeepSeek is struggling
DeepSeek is the most popular app in the world right now but the AI chatbot is struggling to meet demand with reports of outages and errors from users around the globe.
It's no surprise to see DeepSeek is already down, considering it's the number one app on the App Store in the US and UK. The new ChatGPT competitor from a Chinese start-up has taken the world by storm thanks to its incredible reasoning power without any cost.
Unfortunately, it appears that DeepSeek has encountered malicious attacks as of Monday night in China and we're monitoring the situation to see what happens. Read on to stay up-to-date with all the latest DeepSeek outage information.
Hello there, Jacob Krol – Managing Editor News US – stepping in here for our live updates on the DeepSeek outage. The company has not provided any further updates since the last one regarding "large-scale malicious attacks," and as my colleague John-Anthony described, there's no telling how long those could take to fix.
DeepSeek's own status page still shows "Degraded Performance" for the website and the API. Further, if you're trying to sign up for the service – especially considering its still number one on the Apple App Store in the US and UK – you're still likely in limbo, waiting to get through that process.
Live updates on outage as they happen
DeepSeek appears to be working fine for me on my iPhone but I've noticed issues on my Google Pixel 8a. We're going to continue to update this live blog with updates throughout the day, so stay tuned to know more about what's going on with DeepSeek as it happens.
As it stands, the company is investigating the reported issues but "large-scale malicious attacks" definitely don't sound like something with an easy fix.
What is DeepSeek?
Is DeepSeek even good?
There's a reason DeepSeek has seen worldwide success almost overnight, that's because it's a completely free-to-use app that has reasoning capabilities as good, if not better, than OpenAI's ChatGPT o1.
DeepSeek limits new users
Hello, TechRadar's Senior AI Writer John-Anthony Disotto here, and welcome to our DeepSeek liveblog.
DeepSeek, an AI chatbot from a Chinese start-up has exploded in popularity over the last few days and is now the most popular app in the US and UK App Store on iOS.
Following this overnight success, the AI tool has experienced issues with outages and reports of errors intermittently throughout the day.
At the time of writing, the latest status update on DeepSeek's website reads: "Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek's services, we are temporarily limiting registrations to ensure continued service. Existing users can log in as usual. Thanks for your understanding and support."