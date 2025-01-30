In surprise move Microsoft announces DeepSeek R1 is coming to CoPilot+ PCs – here’s how to get it

Microsoft has announced that DeepSeek R1 is coming to Copilot+ machines

It'll run on-device, so will be less powerful than other versions of the model

DeepSeek R1 will have three Copilot+ versions that will roll out over time

DeepSeek has seriously shaken up the AI world with an LLM that is seemingly cheaper to train, more power-efficient, and yet equally intelligent compared to its rivals. While Meta, Google, Open AI and others scramble to decipher how DeepSeek’s R1 model got so impressive out of nowhere – with OpenAI even claiming it copied ChatGPT to get there – Microsoft is taking the ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ approach instead.

Microsoft has announced that, following the arrival of DeepSeek R1 on Azure AI Foundry, you'll soon be able to run an NPU-optimized version of DeepSeek’s AI on your Copilot+ PC. This feature will roll out first to Qualcomm Snapdragon X machines, followed by Intel Core Ultra 200V laptops, and AMD AI chipsets.

It’ll start by making the DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Qwen-1.5B available on Microsoft AI Tookit for developers, before later unlocking the more powerful 7B and 14B versions. While these aren’t as impressive as the 32B and 70B variants also at its disposal, the 14B and lower versions of DeepSeek can run on-device.

This mitigates one of the main concerns with DeepSeek – that data shared with the AI could end up on unsecured foreign servers – with Microsoft adding that “DeepSeek R1 has undergone rigorous red teaming and safety evaluations” to further reduce possible security risks.

How to get DeepSeek R1 on Copilot+

(Image credit: Microsoft)

To start using DeepSeek’s on-device Copilot+ build once its available, you’ll need an Azure account – you can sign up on Microsoft's official website if you don't already have one. Your next step will be to boot up Azure AI Foundry and search for DeepSeek R1. Then hit 'Check out model' on the Introducing DeepSeek R1 card, before clicking on 'Deploy' then 'Deploy' again in the window that pops up.

After a few moments the Chat Playground option should open up, and you can start chatting away with DeepSeek on-device.

If you haven’t yet used DeepSeek, two big advantages you’ll find when you install it are that it’s currently free (at least for now), and that it shows you its ‘thinking’ as it develops its responses. Other AI, like ChatGPT, go through the same thought process but they don’t show it to you, meaning you have to refine your prompts through a process of trial and error until you get what you want. Because you can see its process, and where it might have gone off on the wrong track, you can more easily and precisely tweak your DeepSeek prompts to achieve your goals.

As 7B and 14B variants unlock, you should see DeepSeek R1’s Azure model improve, though if you want to test it out you might want to do so sooner rather than later. Given Microsoft’s serious partnership with OpenAI, we expect it won’t treat this emerging rival well if it turns out that DeepSeek was indeed copied from ChatGPT – potentially removing it from Azure, which it may not have a choice about if the AI faces a ban in the US, Italy and other regions.