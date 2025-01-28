DeepSeek live – all the latest news about the ChatGPT rival, as privacy concerns emerge
The latest news as DeepSeek causes AI mayhem
DeepSeek has turned the AI world upside down this week with a new chatbot that's shot to the top of global app stores – and rocked giants like OpenAI's ChatGPT.
The reason why DeepSeek is such big news is because it's free, open source and appears to show it's possible to create chatbots that can compete with models like ChatGPT's o1 for a fraction of the cost.
It's a story that continues to develop by the minute too, as rivals like OpenAI and Nvidia publicly comment on the emergence of China's new AI disruptor, while the Australian government raises privacy concerns about DeepSeek.
Confused about DeepSeek and want the latest news on the biggest AI story of 2025 so far? We're covering all of the latest news here live below...
A quick DeepSeek refresher
A bit confused about DeepSeek? Here's a quick primer. The free AI chatbot was actually released on January 20, but has exploded in popularity over the past few days as tech fans realized its significance. As the venture capitalist Marc Andreessen noted on X (formerly Twitter), "Deepseek R1 is AI's Sputnik moment".
The app is currently top of the free charts on Apple's App Store and Play Store in the US and many other countries, despite being made in China – which was the subject of a trade ban on advanced chips from the likes of Nvidia.
Ironically, it's those trade restrictions that appear to have sparked the ingenuity behind of DeepSeek, which was created using a tiny amount of the enormous compute power that's behind today's major AI models.
Benchmark tests show that it can perform tasks like answering questions and generating code as well as the current top AI models around. However, you may have trouble creating a DeepSeek account – it was forced to pause sign-ups following a major cyber-attack.