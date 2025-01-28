DeepSeek live – all the latest news about the ChatGPT rival, as privacy concerns emerge

DeepSeek has turned the AI world upside down this week with a new chatbot that's shot to the top of global app stores – and rocked giants like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The reason why DeepSeek is such big news is because it's free, open source and appears to show it's possible to create chatbots that can compete with models like ChatGPT's o1 for a fraction of the cost.

It's a story that continues to develop by the minute too, as rivals like OpenAI and Nvidia publicly comment on the emergence of China's new AI disruptor, while the Australian government raises privacy concerns about DeepSeek.

Confused about DeepSeek and want the latest news on the biggest AI story of 2025 so far? We're covering all of the latest news here live below...

The latest DeepSeek news