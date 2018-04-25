LG G7 ThinQ touts a 6.1-inch 'Super Bright Display' with an optional notch

The LG G7 ThinQ is literally the next big and bright Android smartphone, and now we know just how big and how bright it'll be ahead of its May 2 launch date.

It'll have an expansive 6.1-inch screen – bigger than the 5.7-inch LG G6 – and an all-screen design with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and QuadHD+ resolution, according to LG in a press release.

We can also see in a new display settings screenshot (below) that the phone will have a notch, but, as we discovered earlier, it can be 'hidden' with black bars. It's optional.

LG G7 at 1,000 nits of brightness

The LG G7 ThinQ display will be big and bright, reaching 1,000 nits of brightness, compared to the normal 600 nits we usually see from LG smartphones.

This is going to make seeing your smartphone screen easier in direct sunlight, where the struggle for more brightness is a very real first-world problem.

"LG G7 ThinQ allows users the convenience of operating the phone in almost any lighting condition, notably under bright sunlight," says LG.

As impressive as 1,000 on a smartphone is, LG's South Korean neighbor, Samsung, has surpassed this number with the recent Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at more than 1,1000 nits.

LG is promising that its technology maintains rich and natural color tones, even ay max brightness, and covers 100 percent of DCI-P3 color space. On auto mode, it's able to adapt between six different screen settings.

LG G7's LCD over OLED

LG chose to use LCD display technology in the G7 ThinQ in order to achieve its Super Bright Display and peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

That's the opposite of the AMOLED display trend that's popular in phones right now, all capable of deep blacks and power-saving capabilities. Even the LG V30 and LG 30S ThinQ have OLED displays.

But LG touts its LCD technology as a way to achieve a higher maximum brightness in an energy efficient way. It reduces power consumption by as much as 30% compared to the LG G6, according to the company.

We'll see how it looks and how well the LG G7 ThinQ battery life performs on May 2, when the official phone unveiling happens.