LG G7 ThinQ name and launch date have been confirmed

Recent rumors suggested the LG G7 would actually launch as the LG G7 ThinQ and it turns out they were right, as LG has now confirmed that this is the name of its upcoming flagship.

In a press release on the company’s South Korean site it also revealed that the LG G7 ThinQ will be announced on May 2, at an event in New York.

No additional information was provided, but the use of the ThinQ name gives us some clues about the phone, as the ThinQ name was also recently used for the LG V30S ThinQ, with the name there referring to various AI enhancements, most notably on the camera, which can attempt to identify what you’re taking pictures of and optimize the camera settings for it.

While AI enhancements are no bad thing, the ThinQ moniker is a clunky one which we can’t imagine will do much to attract customers.

This is apparently the five shades of the LG G7 ThinQ. (credit: Android Headlines)

One phone, five colors

In other LG G7 ThinQ news there’s also been a new leak in the form of a render showing off the five colors you’ll likely be able to buy the phone in.

Supplied to Android Headlines by a ‘reliable source’, the image shows Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matt), and Raspberry Rose colors. Of these, the Aurora Black shade is apparently the standard option, while the availability of the other colors will likely vary by region.

Aside from showing off the colors, this image matches what we’ve seen before, so it’s very likely that this notched phone is indeed the LG G7 ThinQ. We’ll know for sure in less than a month.

Via PocketNow