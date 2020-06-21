Lenovo's detachable Yoga Duet 7i now available in the UAE

Lenovo is releasing its first Yoga PC with a detachable keyboard in the UAE, setting its firmly on the Surface Pro 7.

Giving the Microsoft 2-in-1 a run for its money, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i packs 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, up to 10.8 hours of battery and a 13-inch 2048×1080 touchscreen.

The Windows 10 device, much like the Surface Pro 7, also boasts a built-in kickstand, digital pen support courtesy of Lenovo's optional E-Color Pen, and ships with a detachable keyboard cover with backlit keys. Windows Hello support is also included thanks to the tablet's built-in IR camera.

Elsewhere, the premium 2-in-1 boasts 16GB RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, WiFi 6 support and optional LTE connectivity.

Lenovo says the Yoga Duet 7i, which is available in Slate Grey and Orchid hue colour options, will be available starting late June for AED 3,299. That pricing also includes the folio case with keyboard and active pen.

Lenovo has also issued an update to the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus. This Alexa-enabled tablet now comes with a hands-free 'Show Mode' when docked, along with an improved 10.3-inch Full HD IPS screen and faster internals.

The second-generation Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus will be available this month for AED 899 and that price includes the Smart Dock.