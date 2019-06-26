You can now buy custom-made Lenovo Thinkpad notebooks in India

Tech giant Lenovo today launched its ‘Made To Order’ service, the first of its kind for India. With this, customers can assemble an actual factory-built custom laptop from over 100,000 configurations on offer.

The service is currently available for the company's ThinkPad line and will be rolled out for the other Lenovo brands later this year.

Lenovo says the custom made laptops will be built at Lenovo's facility using precision automation technology and will be delivered to the customer within two weeks of placing the order. However, there are a few parameters for customizing a PC.

At Lenovo, we understand that in today’s world every individual uses a laptop differently, because of which there has been a growing demand for personalized laptops, which cater to specific needs. The launch of this service is a big step in our journey to becoming a truly customer-centric company and will prove to be a compelling proposition for our direct e-commerce business on www.lenovo.com. Rahul Agarwal- CEO & MD, Lenovo India

Customisation parameters

CPU: AMD/ Intel; Intel CPU Customization options - Core i3, i5 or i7

AMD/ Intel; Intel CPU Customization options - Core i3, i5 or i7 Storage: Standard Hard Disks/ High speed SSD

Standard Hard Disks/ High speed SSD Graphics: Standard in-built graphics/ dedicated graphics AMD/ NVIDIA graphics

Standard in-built graphics/ dedicated graphics AMD/ NVIDIA graphics Screen: FHD/UHD, between touch and non-touch screen

FHD/UHD, between touch and non-touch screen Pre-installed software options: MS Office, Adobe suite, Anti-virus solutions and more

MS Office, Adobe suite, Anti-virus solutions and more Accessories: Upgraded extra battery, Ethernet dongles, Expansion docks, External monitors and more

Upgraded extra battery, Ethernet dongles, Expansion docks, External monitors and more Opt for Premier support: Extended warranty and Accidental Damage Protection

3 steps to build your own Lenovo ThinkPad

Go to https://www.lenovo.com/in/en/customise-to-order/

Step 1: Select your base model

Step 2: Choose the specifications, upgrades and accessories

Step 3: Get it delivered right to your doorstep