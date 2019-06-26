LG debuts W series in India with W10, W30 and W30 Pro starting at Rs 8,999

LG has launched three phones in India under its all-new W-series. These are the LG W10, LG W30, and LG W30 Pro. These are budget to mid-range smartphones and will go up against the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi lineup and Samsung M series, to name a few. Interestingly, LG did not reveal the price of the W30 Pro and only said that further details will be announced soon.

Price and availability

LG W10 is priced at Rs 8,999 while the W30 will retail for Rs 9,999. The company has also announced LG W30 Pro but hasn't revealed its price and availability yet.

The phones will go on sale from July 3 on Amazon India.

LG W10 specifications

LG W10 features a 6.19-inch HD+ display and is powered by Helio P22 processor with an octa-core CPU. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

It has dual cameras on the back which consists of a primary 13MP camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The W10 has an 8MP selfie camera which doubles up as the face-unlock mechanism.

The phone runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie and draws power from a 4,000mAh battery.

It will be available in three colors-- Tulip Purple, Grey, and Smoke Grey.

LG W30 specifications

The W30 has a 6.26-inch HD+ display and is powered by the same chipset as the W10, the Helio P22. The octa-core CPU is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

It has three cameras on the back which include-- primary 12MP camera with a 13MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

LG W30 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery like the W10. It will be available in three colours-- Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey and Aurora Green.

LG W30 Pro specifications

LG W30 Pro carries forward the 6.2-inch, HD+ display from W30 but is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 instead. The W30 Pro has 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB storage.

It features a triple camera setup which consists of a primary 13MP sensor, a 5MP secondary camera and an 8MP snapper. On the front, the W30 Pro houses a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by stock Android Pie and does not come pre-loaded with bloatware.

The W30 Pro also has a 4,000mAh battery at its disposal which supports fast charging.