Leaked Google Pixel 7a render shows a stunning orange color

The rumored Google Pixel 7a has leaked once again, and this time in a striking orange colorway.

This recent leak comes from Evan Blass – popularly known by his handle of EvLeaks – courtesy of his private Twitter account (opens in new tab). It's a simple render showing the rear of the rumored Pixel 7a in orange. This color, from what we see in the render, extends to even the metal railings on the side.

The Google Pixel 7a is rumored to be making its debut on May 10 at Google IO 2023 , and it's also expected to come in black, white, and blue shades.

Going by leaked specs, the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro backed by 8GB of RAM is said to be making its way here. Improved fast charging, and a 64MP sensor – the first for any Pixel – are also expected to be in the Pixel 7a.

This render purports to show the rumored Pixel 7a in orange. (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter )

An oh-so-abbreviated history of color

While this is an eye-catching shade, it's also one that you might not be able to get everywhere, and it almost certainly won’t be sold with 256GB of storage. Google has a tendency to limit Pixels with larger storage sizes to more pedestrian colors, based on our experience in the past.

The Pixel 4a’s Barely Blue, and the 4a 5G’s Clearly White stand out as Pixel colorways that were limited in availability. This orange shade would also be the fourth rumored color for the Pixel 7a, and it's rare for Google to offer that many shades on a phone, so at least one of them is likely to be available in limited configurations or regions.

As for the orange color itself, Google has flirted with orange quite a few times. The Pixel 6 was sold in a Kinda Coral shade and the Pixel 4 had an Oh So Orange colorway. There are also rumors of the Pixel Tablet coming in orange, creating some synergy.