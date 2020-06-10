The latest model Apple iPad hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

If you're looking to score a price cut on the latest model Apple iPad, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon is offering an additional $70 discount on the 10.2-inch iPad when you add the tablet to your cart. That's a total savings of $100 and the lowest price we've seen for the 128GB iPad. Amazon also has the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $279.

The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and provides 128GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 128GB iPad and a fantastic deal for a feature-packed tablet. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

iPad deals at Amazon:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $329.99 at Amazon

You can score an additional $70 discount on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad at Amazon when you add the tablet to your cart. The powerful Space Grey iPad packs 128GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $279. That's a $50 discount for the Space Gray tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

