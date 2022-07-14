Last-minute e-scooter deals to grab before Prime Day is over

Scoring last-minute Prime Day deals is such a rush, especially if you're looking for bargains on e-scooters. These green alternatives to gas-powered vehicles have risen in popularity (and, unfortunately, notoriety as well) in the last few years, and they're not going anywhere.

Despite being banned in some cities (and countries) due to lax or lack of regulations, these e-vehicles are promising modes of urban transport. When used wisely, they can help decrease your carbon footprint, minimize air pollution, and even get riders out in the fresh air. Some of the best e-scooters are even powerful enough to ride up steeper hills and can last you days on a single charge.

They'll also save you money on gas, which considering the worsening inflation is just what many of us need right now.

If you live in an e-scooter-friendly city or town, you should consider investing in one. Luckily, these money-saving e-scooter Prime Day deals on trusted brands like Segway-Ninebot, GoTrax, and Hiboy are still live for the next few hours, which means you still have time to grab one.

The best e-scooter Prime Day deals still live

Segway Ninebot E22 E45 Electric Kick Scooter: was $769.99, now $399 at Amazon

This spiffy-looking escooter cruises at up to 12.4 mph (not the fastest we've seen), but is relatively lightweight at 23 lbs and has an okay range of 7.5 miles. Still, at almost 50% off it's a good mid-range escooter deal.

Segway Ninebot E22 E45 Electric Kick Scooter: was $549.99, now $399.99 at Amazon

This Segway Ninebot escooter is another 12.4 mph e-vehicle, but with more range, taking you 13.7 miles on a charge. It can hold up to 220 pounds, which might cut out some riders. The 27% discount does let you overlook some deficits.

Gotrax GMAX Electric Scooter: was $799.99, now $639.99 at Amazon

This Gotrax has a classic look of the original foldable scooters, but it's a fully electric scooter with impressive speed, up to 20 mph, and of range 42 miles. So while the 20% discount isn't as great as some of the Segways, this is a more powerful vehicle.

Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter: was $499.99, now $399.99 at Amazon

This Gotrax scales things back a bit with smaller wheels and a range of just 17 miles. It's also, at 15.5 mph, slower than the pricier Gotrax model.

Hiboy S2R Electric Scooter: was $599.99, now $450.48 at Amazon

The distinctive looks of this Hiboy escooter also bring some nifty innovation. This is the rare evehicle that lets you detach and upgrade the battery. It's a peppy unit, too, traveling at up to 19 mph. Range is just okay, though, at 17 miles. Still, this is one of the better deals on the list.

Amazon Prime Day e-scooter deals in your region

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for e-scooters around the web right here, with offers available in your region.