Last-minute Apple deals: price cuts on the Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods, and more

If you're searching for last-minute Apple deals, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured all the top retailers to find the best Apple deals available right now, including iPads, the Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

Our top Apple deals that arrive in time for Christmas include the all-new Apple Watch 6 that's on sale for $349.99, the latest model iPad marked down to $299, and a $150 discount on this 13-inch MacBook Air.



If you're interested in AirPods, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $129 and the Wireless Charging model on sale for $159, but both earbuds will arrive after Christmas.



Because of their popularity, some items won't be able to ship in time for Christmas, but some do, which we've noted below. Time is running out though, so we recommend you snag these Apple bargains now before it's too late.

Last-minute Apple deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $128.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $128.99 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. Arrives after Christmas.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. Arrives after Christmas.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Walmart

Save $20 - Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. This deal applies to the White and Black sport band and both smartwatches will arrive before Christmas.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Amazon

Save $20 - The budget Apple Watch SE gets a $20 price at Amazon right now. This smartwatch deal applies to the 44mm White sport band and will arrive before Christmas.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon when you apply the additional $19 discount at checkout. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. As of today, the Red and Pink sport bands arrive before Christmas.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the all-new Space Grey Apple iPad at Walmart. A great gift idea for anyone on your list, the 10.2-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB, 2020): $794 $759.05 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new iPad Pro on sale for $759 when you apply the additional $34.95 discount at checkout. The 11-inch tablet features the powerful A12Z Bionic chip and packs 128GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. Arrives after Christmas.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $949.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 256GB MacBook Air on sale for $799.99. The 13-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, am Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor and provides up to 11 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas.

View Deal

Shop more Apple deals with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and the best iPad deals.