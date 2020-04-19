iPhone SE price cut: get the all-new iPhone on sale for just $199 at Walmart

Apple's all-new budget iPhone, the iPhone SE, is available to pre-order now, and Walmart is offering a fantastic deal that brings the price down to just $199. For a limited time, you can save $200 on the iPhone SE when you activate the phone with an installment plan from AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.

The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and features Apple's A13 Bionic chip, an impressive camera system, and a 12-hour battery life. The affordable iPhone is available in three color options: black, white, and Product Red, as well as three storage configurations: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

This is one of the best deals we've seen for the iPhone SE and an incredible price for an all-new iPhone. This pre-order deal is only available online and will be in select stores starting on April 24.

iPhone SE for $399 at Walmart | Save $200 on the iPhone SE with activation and installment plan

For a limited time, Walmart is offering a $200 discount the all-new iPhone SE when you activate your phone with an installment plan from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

