iPhone price cut at Apple: switch and save on the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR

If you're looking to make a move from an Android device to an iPhone, then you've come to the right place. Apple is currently offering up to $280 in savings when you switch to the iPhone and trade in an eligible Android smartphone. This limited-time offer applies to the all-new iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, and the iPhone XR.



After you purchase your new iPhone, you'll get a trade-in email that explains how to get your old device ready to ship. Apple will send you a trade-in kit that includes a box, prepaid shipping label, and instructions on how to prep your old device. You can also bring your Android phone to an Apple Store, and you'll get instant credit toward the purchase of your iPhone, or you can send the device to Apple's recyclers.

This is one of the best trade-in deals we've seen and a fantastic offer if you're looking to switch from Android to an Apple device. You can buy your iPhone unlocked or choose a carrier plan from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

Not in the US? See the best iPhone deals in our region further down the page.

iPhone deals:

iPhone SE for $399 at Apple | Save up to $170 on the iPhone SE when you trade in an Android Phone

Apple is offering up to $170 in savings on the iPhone SE when you trade-in an eligible Android device. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

iPhone 11 for $699 at Apple | Save up to $220 on the iPhone 11 when you trade in an Android Phone

You can save up to $220 on the iPhone 11 when you trade in an eligible Android device. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Apple | Save up to $280 on the iPhone 11 Pro when you trade in an Android device

Save up to $280 on the iPhone 11 Pro when you trade in an eligible Android device. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system, and comes in your color choice of Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

iPhone XR for $599 at Apple | Save up to $220 on the iPhone XR with eligible trade-in

Apple is offering up to $220 on the iPhone XR when you trade in an eligible Android device. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, a 12MP single-lens camera, and includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip.

