iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available on Airtel starting at Rs. 7,777

India’s leading telecom operator Airtel has started selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in India starting at a price of Rs. 7,777. Available on the Airtel Online Store, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are being offered with bundled plans that offer 30GB 4G LTE data and unlimited voice calling every month.

While the concept of 12-month or 24-month instalment plans for the iPhones is not new in India, this time Airtel is offering some attractive data and voice bundles with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

iPhone 7 on Airtel – Plan details

Starting with the iPhone 7, you can get one with a down-payment starting at Rs. 7,777 and thereafter an EMI of Rs. 2,499 per month for a period of 24 months. At the end of the 24 months, the iPhone 7 and the bundled plan would cost you a total of Rs. 67,753.

With the postpaid plan of Rs. 2,499 per month, users get 30GB of high speed 4G LTE data and unlimited voice calls – local, STD and roaming calls, every month. In addition to voice and data, Airtel will also bundle physical damage and cyber protection in the form of the Airtel Secure plan. This package will be offered for free for users who buy the iPhone 7 from the new Airtel Online Store.

Apart from the iPhone 7 32GB, Airtel is also offering the iPhone 7 128GB at Rs. 16,300, while the iPhone 7 Plus starts at Rs. 17,300 and Rs. 26,000 for the 32GB and the 128GB versions respectively. Airtel is currently offering the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus at these prices with its Rs. 2,499 postpaid plan for 2 years.

Currently, Airtel is offering its Online Store services in 21 cities across the country, with expansion plans to other cities currently in the pipeline. Speaking on the launch of its new store, Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO & Director, Engineering, Bharti Airtel, said:

“This is yet another exciting digital innovation from Airtel to delight customers. Not only are we making it easier for millions of customers to upgrade to devices they always wanted, we are also making the entire process seamless and simple through digital technologies. Imagine getting your dream device, instant credit to purchase it and a great plan to go with it, all available in one place with a few clicks.”