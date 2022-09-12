iPhone 14 colors: every shade, including 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

Audio player loading…

There are a lot of things to consider when buying a phone in the iPhone 14 line – first there’s the choice of which model, be it the iPhone 14 itself, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, or the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Then you need to consider how much storage you want. But just as importantly there’s also the choice of color.

Apple is offering five different iPhone 14 colors, and those same shades are also available for the iPhone 14 Plus. If you’re purchasing an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max then you’ll have the choice of four different colors, and these differ from the ones the standard iPhone 14 is available in.

So there are nine different color options in all, and below we’ve detailed them all, including pictures of how they each look.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colors

If you’re purchasing an iPhone 14 or an iPhone 14 Plus then you have a choice of Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, or Product Red shades. Below we’ve taken a closer look at all of these.

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus in Blue

(Image credit: Apple)

Blue is a shade you could also get the iPhone 13 in, though the version used for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is slightly paler.

It’s a subtle, understated color and one which would have fit in well with Apple’s typical color schemes for Pro models too, yet isn’t offered there. It manages to be at once smart and a bit more interesting than the standard black or white shades.

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus in Purple

(Image credit: Apple)

Purple is a new shade this year, and as with blue it’s quite light and pale – so it’s not particularly showy. Apple has instead gone for a classy, smart, and understated appearance.

It’s sure to have fans though, especially as you can’t get the iPhone 13 in this shade.

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus in Midnight

(Image credit: Apple)

Midnight is a fancy name for black and it’s a common and likely extremely popular iPhone shade. The iPhone 13 was available in this color as well but that’s no surprise. Black – or Midnight – is a classic shade.

It’s arguably a bit boring but it’s popular and classic for a reason – it’s smart and goes with just about everything. Not everyone will love it but it’s also hard to hate.

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus in Starlight

(Image credit: Apple)

Starlight is another common shade that we’re not surprised to see the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in, as this is basically white by another name.

As with Midnight this is an incredibly popular smartphone color choice, and one that you’ll see lots of phones offered in – not just iPhones. This is actually a slightly off-white though, so it’s a bit different to some pure white shades.

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus in Product Red

(Image credit: Apple)

Product Red is the brightest shade you can get the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in. While the other options are rather understated, this is a bright, showy shade of red, and is sure to stand out in a crowd.

It’s less smart and more playful as a result, so it won’t appeal to everyone, but some buyers are sure to love it.

It’s worth noting also that each purchase of a Product Red iPhone contributes directly to the global fund to combat Covid-19.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors

In the market for an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max? Then you’ll be able to choose between a Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, or Space Black model. Here’s how each of these look.

iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max in Deep Purple

(Image credit: Apple)

Deep Purple is one of the new shades this year – so you can’t get an iPhone 13 Pro in this color. It’s also different to the purple shade you can get the standard iPhone 14 in.

As the name suggests, this is a deeper, darker shade of purple, and it’s arguably the most unusual color you can get the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max in – but we’re fans of unusual.

iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max in Gold

(Image credit: Apple)

Gold is a classic color and it’s available here, just like it was on the previous year’s Pro models. It’s the most shiny, showy shade that you can get the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max in, so while it’s a common, popular choice, it should still stand out.

That said, it’s not so blinding as to be tacky, or unsuitable for smarter environments, so it strikes a good balance.

iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max in Silver

(Image credit: Apple)

Silver is a color that needs no introduction – it’s one Apple has offered in the past – including on the iPhone 13 Pro line – and one that other phone makers also often sell their devices in.

This shiny shade is a bit less showy than the gold option above, but not quite as understated as the Space Black shade below.

iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black

(Image credit: Apple)

Space Black – despite the name – is more of a very dark grey than a black, sitting somewhere between the graphite shade that Apple sometimes sells phones in, and the Midnight shade that you can get the standard iPhone 14 in.

Still, it’s the darkest iPhone 14 Pro option, and it’s a color that should fit most styles and settings. So it should be a great fit for one of the best iPhones.