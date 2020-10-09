iPhone 12 range colors and capacities leaked in full

The iPhone 12 might come in green like the iPhone 11 above

We’re now very close to the October 13 launch of the iPhone 12 range but the leaks haven’t stopped rolling in, with the latest one being a complete list of colors and storage capacities for the range.

This comes from Roland Quandt (a reliable leaker), but he claims to have got it from an unnamed retailer and he adds that “this is likely to be mostly guesswork by them,” so we’d take it with the appropriate amount of salt. That said, we’d expect retailers to have advance information, especially this close to launch.

With that said, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will both apparently come in green, blue, gold, grey and silver shades, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are said to come in grey, gold and silver shades.

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, 128 GB, 256 GBGreen, Blue, Gold, Grey, Silver iPhone 12 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GBGreen, Blue, Gold, Grey, SilveriPhone 12 Pro 128 GB, 256GB, 512 GBGrey, Gold, SilveriPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GBGrey, Gold, SilverSays one retailer.October 8, 2020

It’s worth noting that these colors are at odds with some other leaks though. For example, we’d previously heard that the Pro models would be available in a dark blue color, while a report from WinFuture claimed the iPhone 12 Mini would land in black, white, blue, red, yellow and coral colors, with the other models being available in black, white and silver.

So this lack of agreement is one more reason to take this – and all the other color claims – with a pinch of salt.

In any case, this latest leak also mentions storage capacities, with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 apparently coming in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB varieties, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are listed at 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The only change there from the storage options offered in the iPhone 11 range is that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start with 64GB rather than 128GB. While this too we’d take with a pinch of salt it does at least line up with some earlier leaks, so it may well be accurate.

We’ll know for sure soon though, as Apple is unveiling the iPhone 12 range at 10am PT, 1pm ET or 6pm BST on October 13, which is 4am AEDT in Australia on October 14. TechRadar will be covering the launch in full, so check back then for all the details.

