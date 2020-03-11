iPad sale at Best Buy: the latest Apple iPad gets a $70 price cut

Best Buy's Apple event sale is happening right now, and the retailer is discounting several best-selling devices, which includes the all-new Apple iPad.



For a limited time, you can get the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $279.99. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet. If you're looking for more storage, Best Buy also has the 128GB iPad on sale for $359.99.

The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and is available in a 32GB or 128GB storage option. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



Best Buy is not only offering incredible deals on the latest model iPad, but you can also save on printers when you purchase an iPad Mini. Best Buy members can save up to $50 on select printers from brands like Canon, HP, and Brother when you purchase an iPad Mini.

iPad deals:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the latest model Apple iPad at Best Buy. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life. The iPad is available in your color choice of Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $359.99 at Best Buy. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life. The iPad is available in Gold, Space Grey, and Silver.

iPad Mini, 64GB (Latest Model) for $399.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $50 on a printer with your iPad purchase

For a limited time, Best Buy members can save up to $50 on select printers with your purchase of an iPad Mini. To become a Best Buy member, you must sign up with your email address, and you can start saving on printers from top brands like Canon, HP, and Brother.

iPad Mini, 256GB (Latest Model) for $549.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $50 on a printer with your iPad Mini purchase

Best Buy members can pick up an iPad Mini for $550 and save $50 on one of Best Buy's best-selling printers. The compact iPad features a 7.9-inch Retina display and packs 256GB of storage and 10 hours of battery life.

