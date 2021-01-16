iPad deals at Amazon this weekend feature price cuts and coupons for the Pro and Air 4

If you're shopping for iPad deals this weekend, Amazon has some superb options right now on both the new iPad Pros and the iPad Air 4 that could potentially save you a good chunk of change.

First up is a handy little coupon over at Amazon that you may have previously missed on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro. Retailing for $789 at first glance, you can in fact get this superb premium tablet for just $759.05 this weekend with an auto-applying coupon at checkout. This isn't the cheapest price we've seen on this iPad Pro (that record is around $699 from Black Friday), but considering the last significant price cut was back in December, this is quite a good option all around.

What is at its lowest price, however, is the new iPad Air 4, which can be picked up for just $559 (was $599) right now at Amazon. This is also a great discount because it's available on the rarer Silver and Space Gray colors - popular choices which often don't see discounts like on the others. Again, this is a superb option if you're looking for a tablet that has a stunning screen, premium build, and plenty of power on tap under the hood.

We've also included Amazon's sale on the iPad Pro 12.9, which can be picked up for $849 (was $899) this weekend. This one's $50 more than the cheapest price we've seen on this model, so it's probably the weakest of the three featured iPad deals today. However, it's still a good price for such a powerful machine and worthy of consideration if you're weighing up how much screen real estate you'd like.

iPad deals at Amazon this weekend

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020, 128GB): $789 $759.05 at Amazon

Save $29.95 - There's an inconspicuous coupon at Amazon this weekend which will bring this iPad Pro 11 to within $30 of its cheapest price ever. This is the best deal we've seen on this great premium device since Black Friday, so it's not a bad time to pick up a Pro if you're looking for a powerful tablet this weekend.View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 - Another great iPad deal this weekend is on the new iPad Air 4 at Amazon - which is back down to its lowest price again. Both Silver and Space Gray are available at this price, which is actually quite rare as we normally see discounts on the more popular hues. Don't miss this one - it's sure to be really popular.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020, 128GB): $899 $849 at Amazon

Save $50 - Want something a little bigger? The top of the line iPad Pro 12.9 is also on sale this weekend at Amazon, although it's still $50 off its cheapest price ever here. That said, we've only seen this price be beaten over Black Friday, so this is definitely not a bad sale by any means. View Deal

