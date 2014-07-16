Sorry, but the NFL Sunday Ticket cord cutting promo isn't new

Update: A DirecTV spokesperson confirmed to TechRadar this is actually the same NFL Sunday Ticket service it's offered for the last few years, which is only available to customers where DirecTV service isn't.

To be clear, we asked the spokesperson whether the streaming option is not a new service and the promotion that's been spotted is simply a new promotion of a current product.

Their reply: "The service is not new. We have offered it to customers who do not have access to DirecTV for a few years now. There is some new marketing around the service that talks to new pricing and additional features, but the service itself is not new."

More details are available from a FAQ page on the DirecTV website. Sad to say, the set-up still definitely isn't for everyone.

"At this time, NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV is available to people in select areas, residence types, and enrolled in select universities," the site read. To find out if you're eligible, head here and click Get Started.

What is new? The DirecTV Fantasy Zone Channel, described as a "live fantasy football show" airing exclusively on DirecTV.

Original article below...

Attention cord cutters who also happen to be football fans: Your dream of a satellite-free existence appears to be inching that much closer to reality thanks to a new streaming package quietly being offered by DirecTV.

DirecTV appears to be answering the prayers of NFL fans across the US with the introduction of a streaming-only package tailored to computers, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles, as spotted by AppleInsider.

After putting the kibosh on streaming last season's Super Bowl, this NFL Sunday Ticket deal requires no satellite subscription, instead serving up all out-of-market games each Sunday, streamed live to connected devices over an internet connection.

Available on a wide range of iOS, Android and Kindle devices with certain packages also streaming to Xbox or PlayStation consoles, the satellite-free offering can also be viewed on Windows or Mac computers running Adobe Flash.

Sunday, game day

According to the NFLSundayTicket.TV website, live streaming football kicks off September 7. A trio of packages are available now starting with a one-time payment $199.99 for streaming from computers and mobile devices only.

Also available is a $239.99 Console package, perfect for cable and satellite-free homes who just want to be able to watch NFL games from their favorite game console.

For the football lover who has it all, a $329.99 Max package allows streaming from every compatible device, adding an exclusive Red Zone Channel for close-up action on every touchdown, as well as the new DirecTV Fantasy Zone designed for "the most avid fantasy fans."

NFL Sunday Ticket packages are available to order for the 2014-2015 football season, but the fine print specifically states the deal is "only available in limited areas to non-DirecTV customers located in eligible ZIP codes/select properties." We've reached out to DirecTV for further details.