iD Mobile is giving away a £5000 Currys PC World giftcard with its Golden SIM

Carphone Warehouse's in-house network, iD Mobile, is giving you the chance to win one of four £5000 giftcards for Currys PC World.

To qualify you'll need to purchase an iD SIM-only deal in the next four weeks, with a winner announced each week.

iD's SIM-only deals start from as little as £3.99 per month, which gets you 500 minutes, 5000 texts and 500MB of data.

That's not a huge amount of data, but for £5 per month you can up that to 2.25GB and keep the 5000 text allowance, but minutes drop to 250.