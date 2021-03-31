Hurry! The latest model Apple iPad hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

We're rounding up today's best iPad deals, and we've spotted the latest model Apple iPad in stock and on sale for just $299 (was $329). That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.2-inch tablet.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can score a $30 price cut on the latest model Apple iPad at Amazon. The versatile tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The 2020 iPad includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip and provides 32GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the Apple Pencil use. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



This iPad deal applies to all colors, which has been rare to find as of late. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Apple iPad at this record-low price, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad Air (2020, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can get the 2020 iPad Air on sale for $559 at Amazon right now. The 10.9-inch tablet features Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB): $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can score a $50 price cut on the Apple iPad Pro at Amazon. Packed with 128GB of storage, the 12.9-inch tablet provides laptop-like speed and power and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals and refurbished iPad sales.



