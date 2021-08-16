Hurry - the Apple AirPods Pro drop to just $179.99 in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a deal on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the AirPods Pro on sale for just $179.99 (was $249) at Amazon. That's a massive $69 discount and the lowest price we've seen all year.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, thanks to today's massive $69 discount. That's the best deal we've spotted this year and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this new low price while you can.

View Deal

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen all year for the AirPods Pro and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The AirPods are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd snag this incredible deal now before it's too late.

More AirPods deals

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also see more bargains with our roundup of the best back to school sales and look forward to upcoming offers during the Labor Day sales event.