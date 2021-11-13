Hurry! Apple's 2021 iPad crashes to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

If you're wanting to score an early Black Friday deal on Apple's all-new 10.2-inch iPad - then today is your lucky day. We've just spotted the 2021 Apple iPad in stock and on sale for $449.98 (was $479) at Amazon. That's a $29 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the powerful tablet.



Black Friday deals on iPads are always the hottest bargains during the November sale, and we predict today's offer won't stick around for long. As of right now, the iPad is in stock and ready to ship, so we'd snag today's record-low price before it's too late.

Black Friday Apple iPad deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 256GB: $479 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 256GB: $479 $449.98 at Amazon

Save $29 - Apple's 2021 iPad is back in stock and on sale for a record-low price of $449.98 at Amazon. The 10.2-inch iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front camera. This Black Friday deal is for the 256GB of storage version, and as of right now, the iPad is currently in stock, so we'd snap up this bargain now before it's too late.

The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and provides 256GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard and runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the Apple Pencil use. The iPad also includes a 12MP ultra-wide HD front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.

More Black Friday iPad deals

