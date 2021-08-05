Huge TV deal: this stunning Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking to score a price cut on a premium big-screen 4K TV, then you've come to the right place. We've just spotted this Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $1,099.99 (was $1,599.99) at Best Buy. That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've found for Sony's X85J series set.

Sony 65-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Best Buy has a massive $500 price cut on this stunning Sony 65-inch 4K TV. That's the lowest price we've seen for the X85J series set, which delivers a gorgeous picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor.

Sony's X85J Series has everything and more that you’d want in your dream big-screen TV. The 65-inch 4K TV delivers a stunning picture with life-like images thanks to Sony's powerful X1 4K HDR processor, which results in a super-smooth experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. The Google TV also features smart capabilities for seamless streaming and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the 65-inch 4K TV and $38 less than Amazon's current deal. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Sony set at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

