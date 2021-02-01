Huge Fitbit sale at Amazon: save on the Fitbit Sense, Charge 4, and Versa 3

Amazon is holding a huge sale on Fitbits right now, with deals including $51 off the Fitbit Sense, $31 off the Fitbit Versa 3, $31 off to Fitbit Inspire 2, and $21 off the Fitbit Inspire 4.

These are some of the best prices we've seen for a long time, so if you've been thinking about pulling the trigger on one of the best Fitbits around, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

If you live outside the US, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Best Fitbit deal Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $278.95 at Amazon (save $51)

The Fitbit Sense doesn't just track your heart rate, step count, sleep quality and workouts, it can also monitor your stress levels via skin conductivity, and take ECG readings to help detect signs of an irregular heart rhythm that should be investigated by a doctor.

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $198.95 at Amazon (save $31)

The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently sitting at number one in our roundup of the best Fitbits, and for good reason. This stylish smartwatch features built, in GPS for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, plus lots of other workout monitoring modes, contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls and more. It's great value at its usual price, and with $31 off it's even easier to recommend.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $68.95 at Amazon (save $31)

If you're looking for a slim, sleek fitness tracker then the Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best around today. It's simple to use, controlled entirely through taps and swipes of its small touchscreen, and is packed with workout monitoring options.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $128.95 (save $21)

If you're starting to get into running, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great lightweight fitness tracker that should suit you well. Despite its small size, it features built-in GPS, so you can run without carrying your phone. It also tracks heart rate, sleep and steps throughout the day, which you can then check in the Fitbit app.View Deal

