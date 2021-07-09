Huge deal: the AirPods Max drop to a new record-low price at Amazon

If you've had your eye on Apple's luxurious AirPods Max, but don't want to pay full price, then today is your lucky day. Amazon has just dropped the powerful AirPods Max to a new record-low price of $477.78 (was $549). That's a massive $72 discount and $20 less than the previous all-time low price.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $477.78 at Amazon

Save $72 - We've spotted the powerful Apple AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $477.78 at Amazon - $20 less than the precious all-time low. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal only applies to the Space Gray headphones.

The AirPods Max were released in December of last year and feature an over-the-ear design, which is a first from the AirPods line. The AirPods Max deliver an enhanced audio experience with immersive sound and feature active noise cancellation, Apple's powerful H1 Chips, and up to 20-hours of battery life. The AirPods Max also feature a unique design with a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame with memory foam earcups for ultimate comfort.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal you can find right now for the AirPods Max and the lowest price we've ever seen. This specific deal applies to the Space Grey color but you can also find Pink, Green, Silver, and Sky Blue on sale today.

