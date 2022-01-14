Huge deal: Apple's all-new AirPods 3 crash to record-low price at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a cheap AirPods deal, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the all-new AirPods 3 on sale for just $139.99 (was $179) at Amazon. That's a $39 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The all-new AirPods 3 were released in October of last year, replacing the 2019 AirPods 2. Apple's 3rd generation earbuds feature a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro with shorter stems that now include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy controls. You're also getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience and a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time.



Today's offer on the AirPods 3 is the best deal we've seen and $30 less than last week's price. We don't know how long Amazon will the earbuds at this record-low price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best AirPods deal

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $39.01 - We've just spotted Apple's all-new AirPods 3 on sale for just $139.99 at Amazon. That's a $39 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 3rd generation earbuds. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

More AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for only $119. That's a $40 discount and just $30 more than the record-low price. Apple's 2nd generation AirPods come with a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $75 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $189.99 - $8 less than last week's price and just $30 more than the record-low price. The AirPods Pro now include a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods.

