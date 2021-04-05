Huge Amazon sale drops Fire tablets to just $39

We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon's latest sale, and we've spotted incredible discounts on the best-selling Amazon Fire tablet with prices starting at just $39.99.

Amazon's Fire tablet sale includes everything from a top-of-the-line 10-inch model with an HD display to the unbelievably cheap 7-inch edition. You'll also find discounts on the Kids' Edition tablets that come with a child-proof case with a built-in stand. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to read books, play games, watch movies, listen to music, and more include Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.



See the best Amazon Fire tablet deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon has the Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99. The 2019 tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet at Amazon's device sale. With easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, you're picking up plenty of safe content to keep the little ones entertained indoors.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can score a $50 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

View Deal

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a $55 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

View Deal

More Fire tablet deals

See more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals and see more smart home devices with our list of the best cheap Amazon Echo deals.