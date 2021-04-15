Huge Amazon sale: deals on Fire TV Stick, Kindle, Ring security camera and more

We're rounding up this week's top deals from Amazon's latest sale, which includes impressive price cuts on its best-selling devices like the Fire TV Stick, the all-new Echo Show 10, the Kindle Paperwhite, Ring security camera, and more.

Our favorite deals from Amazon's sale include the all-new Echo Show 10 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 (was $249.99), a $50 discount on the Kindle Paperwhite, and Prime Members can get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99.



If you're interested in home security, Amazon also has the Ring Stick up Cam on sale for 84.99(was $99.99), and you can snag a $50 discount on the Ring Alarm 8-piece kit.



See more of the top deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon top deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A fantastic deal that's just for Prime members, get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (Certified Refurbished): $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Get the best-selling Amazon Fire HD 10 on sale for just $79.99 at Amazon's latest sale. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life. A Certified Refurbished product from Amazon means it's been tested and certified to look and work like new.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite (Certified Refurbished): $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon's latest sale. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge for weeks. A Certified Refurbished product from Amazon means it's been tested and certified to look and work like new.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 10: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

The all-new Amazon Echo Show 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera. Plus, you'll get a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen or a Ring smart bulb with your Echo purchase.

View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Score a rare $15 discount on the Ring Stick Up Cam at Amazon. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

View Deal

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This eight-piece security system by Ring will alert your phone when doors or windows open or when motion is detected. On sale for $199.99, the kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.

View Deal

See our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Echo deals and the best smart home device deals.



See more offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales: early deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, and more.