Huawei Watch 3 images show HarmonyOS looks a lot like watchOS

The Huawei Watch 3 may be sleeker than the Watch GT2 Classic (pictured above)

The Huawei Watch 3 is likely to be announced later this week, but what appears to be leaked images of the upcoming smartwatch have appeared online ahead of the device's official reveal.

Spotted by ITHome, several images of the alleged Huawei Watch 3 and the Huawei Watch 3 Pro showcase their new design, as well as Huawei's new operating system, HarmonyOS, running on the devices.

Avid Huawei Watch users will notice a sleeker design compared to the recent Huawei Watch GT 2, as well as the Huawei Watch 3's direct predecessor, the Huawei Watch 2.

This is most apparent when looking at the watch's slimmer edges, where the secondary crown on the side of the device has also been ditched in exchange for a low profile button.

(Image credit: ITHome)

Destined to impress?

As well as the standard Huawei Watch 3 shown in the leaked images, a second, more premium looking watch is also shown. This second device features a brown leather watch strap and silver casing, and could be the rumored Huawei Watch 3 Pro.

HarmonyOS’s home screen looks simple but robust. In the leaked images, we can see date, time, heart rate and a pedometer at a glance, with four app symbols populating the center of the screen. A separate image also shows notifications for missed calls and WeChat (a WhatsApp alternative that’s especially popular in China) messages.

The operating system shown is nothing too dissimilar to Huawei’s LiteOS, but we know that HarmonyOS will be open source, which will likely lead to a greater variety of third party apps - something that was sorely lacking on LiteOS.

If this is the case, Huawei could finally have an operating system that stacks up to the likes of Apple’s superb watchOS which (if the leaked images turn out to be accurate) HarmonyOS looks like it will be quite similar to.

While these leaked images look convincing, it’s still best to take the information with a pinch of salt. There’s no guarantee that the images are accurate, as Huawei has made no official statement on the matter. The company is hosting an event on June 2, however, where the rumored Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro could be announced.