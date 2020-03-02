Huawei P40 hands-on photos and details reveal tonnes about the upcoming device

The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro won’t be officially unveiled until March 26, but a website has seemingly already gone hands-on with one of the phones, giving us our clearest look yet at the device.

DigitalTrends got its hands on the phone, and this appears to be a somewhat official look at it, as apparently a ‘Huawei staff member’ allowed the site to hold and photograph it. Said staff member didn’t confirm which of the Huawei P40 models this was, however, and made it clear that the handset wasn’t final, so things could change.

In any case, the phone – which the site was only allowed to photograph from the back – has a slightly curved glass rear, a metal frame, and a camera block housing three lenses, with what’s likely a time-of-flight depth sensor and a flash to the side.

(Image credit: DigitalTrends)

You can also see a microphone hole next to the lenses, and the square shape of the bottom lens strongly suggests that it’s a periscope zoom lens, as they tend to be that shape.

Whichever Huawei P40 model this is, it’s apparently almost exactly the same size as the 158 x 73.4 x 8.4mm Huawei P30 Pro, but with more rounded corners and sides, making it more comfortable to hold. It’s apparently slightly thicker than the P30 Pro, but still feels lightweight, and the site theorizes that the extra thickness could allow for a large battery.

Curves all round

The screen although not pictured is apparently curved, and not just at the sides, but also at the top and bottom. However the curves are said to be less dramatic than on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which has a steep ‘waterfall’ curve.

This Huawei P40 model also has physical volume buttons (while the Mate 30 Pro’s are virtual), but there’s no 3.5mm headphone port.

Other details include the lack of a visible fingerprint scanner, suggesting it’s built into the screen, and a blue color that’s apparently less reflective than the finishes that the Huawei P30 Pro came in, and in the right light a flash of a different color is apparently visible running horizontally down the back of the phone. Oh, the words on the back are likely codenames, we'd expect them to be 'Huawei' and 'Leica' on the finished models.

While we’re not certain which model this is, it’s likely the standard Huawei P40, given that leaked renders of the Huawei P40 Pro show a much larger camera block with more lenses. Though of course it’s possible that those leaks are wrong.

We’ll know for sure soon, but for now it looks very likely that at least one of the Huawei P40 models will look like this – barring any last-minute changes.