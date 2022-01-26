How to watch The Fallout online on HBO Max

Audio player loading…

Initially premiering at South by Southwest, The Fallout is a critically acclaimed portrayal of life after surviving a school shooting gets, and it gets its exclusive release on HBO Max from Thursday, January 27. Here's how to watch The Fallout online with our guide below.

Watch in the US with a HBO Max subscription

Watch The Fallout online Release date: Thursday, January 27 Director: Megan Park Cast: Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, John Oritz, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp Run time: 1h 32mins Rating: R

The Fallout depicts the very real fear and sad reality for some high schoolers in the US. Finding themselves in the bathroom together, gunshots go off and Vada Cavell (Jenna Ortega, Netflix's You) and Mia Reed (Maddie Ziegler, West Side Story) find themselves irrevocably tied to one another, united in their shared trauma of surviving a school shooting.

A directorial debut for Megan Park, The Fallout also stars John Oritz as Ortega's onscreen father and Shailene Woodley as her therapist.

Heralded in particular for its direction, screenplay, and the performance given by Ortega, The Fallout promises a compelling and moving insight into teenage trauma and grief. You can watch The Fallout online with a HBO Max subscription in the US.

How to watch The Fallout online in the US

The Fallout heads straight to streaming, exclusively available to watch on HBO Max, dropping on the platform from January 27. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound. You can stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

What else can you watch on HBO Max?

Apart from The Fallout, HBO Max brings access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including Euphoria, And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Can you watch The Fallout across the rest of the world?

Currently there is no word on when or where The Fallout will be released outside of the US. Previous Warner Brothers releases have been released globally in theaters, with the ability to rent and stream at home after its initial theatrical window.

We will endeavour to update this page if and when The Fallout is released across other territories.