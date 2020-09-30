How to watch The 100 finale online: stream s7, ep16 from anywhere

Six years after the debut of this addictive sci-fi drama, we prepare to bid farewell to our post-apocalyptic heroes Clarke, Octavia, Raven, Jordan et al as The 100 reaches its final – and fittingly, 100th – episode. Ready yourself for ‘The Last War’ and an epic conclusion as we explain how to watch The 100 online and stream the season 7 finale from anywhere in the world.

*Warning: to avoid any spoilers, scroll on down past this intro*

The 100 season 7 finale: cheat sheet The concluding episode of The 100 airs on The CW channel on Wednesday, September 30 at 8pm ET/PT in the US. In parts of the country, you can access The CW with a Hulu + Live TV package - where a FREE 7-day trial is currently on offer. Alternatively, The CW provides recent episodes through its CW Seed platform a day after they air – and for free!

The characters of The 100 haven’t had an easy ride. 97 years after nuclear disaster sent the remnants of humanity into space, this group of juvenile delinquents were dispatched to Earth to discover whether it was once again habitable. Over the course of the show they’ve dealt with death waves, the meltdown of worldwide nuclear reactors, and the evil machinations of Sheidheda (a.k.a The Dark Commander). Yet the stakes have only gotten higher as we’ve entered the final season.

As the series reaches its culmination, not only do our characters fates hang in the balance, but the fate of the human race itself, with Cadogan preparing to active the Anomaly and instigate The Last War. Will Raven and Murphy get Emori to Sanctum in time to save her life? Will Madi recover? And is The Last War actually just a test, as Jordan believes, something metaphorical rather than literal?

With series creator Jason Rothenberg both writing and directing the final entry – the first time he’s gotten behind the camera in the show’s history – fans of The 100 should steady themselves for a truly special episode: one that hits the requisite emotional beats and delivers a thrilling conclusion to the hit sci-fi show. Want to know how it all ends? Keep reading as we detail how to watch The 100 season 7 finale online from anywhere in the universe.

How to watch The 100 from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch The 100 may find it's not possible to stream new season 7 episodes online from abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch every new episode of The 100 no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect.



How to watch The 100 season 7 online in the US for FREE

Free-to-air channel The CW is the home of The 100 in the US, which means you're spoilt for choice when it comes to watching it online. The concluding episode will stream Wednesday September 30 at 8pm ET/PT, or 7pm CT, and The CW streams content on its website and companion apps for FREE - no log-in required if you're based in the United States! If you don't have access to The CW by way of a cable package, it can also be watched live via Hulu in some parts of the US - check your local availability first, then grab a FREE 1-week trial for the Hulu + Live TV package, which is a complete cable replacement. As before, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The 100 season 7 online and access all the content you pay for, just as if you were at home.

How to watch The 100 online in Canada

Canadians are arguably the luckiest in the world when it comes to watching The 100 season 7 online. All previous six seasons of the show are already available on Netflix Canada, while new episodes from series 7 will hit the streaming service in the region every Friday - so just a couple of days after they air in the US. Netflix Canada is priced at just CA$9.99, making it one of the cheapest ways in the world to watch The 100 season 7 right now. Can't watch The 100 on Netflix Canada as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Stream just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you already pay for.

How to watch The 100 online in the UK

Channel 4 has the rights to the show, but there's currently no confirmed The 100 season 7 UK release date. However, it doesn't count previous seasons of The 100 as part of its All4 catch-up arsenal - so if you're looking to watch past episodes, Amazon Prime Video has seasons 1-5 to stream for subscribers at no extra cost. You can also purchase all previous seasons, including season 6, from iTunes and Sky Store. Anyone in the UK from abroad itching to watch The 100 season 7 can tap into their home streaming options by using a VPN as described above - most require you to verify your country of origin with a credit card or details of your TV provider, so have these to hand for the utmost convenience.

Watch The 100 season 7 online in Australia

The 100 season 7 airs on Foxtel in Australia and that means fans of the show can make use of either the handy Foxtel Now (PC/Mac/web) or Foxtel Go (Android and iOS) streaming apps to watch the opener this week. Yep, The 100 fans Down Under have it good, as FOX8 broadcasts episodes of The 100 season 7 every Thursday at 9.30pm AEST. That's more or less in line with their US air date, when you take into account the time difference, so you don't have to worry about bumping into unwanted spoilers on the internet. Of those two streaming options, existing Foxtel customers will want to make use of Foxtel Go, which comes free with their subscription. Anyone without a pricey pay TV package, however, should try the provider's standalone Foxtel Now service, which offers a FREE 10-day trial. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching The 100 online like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.

Can I watch The 100 on Netflix?

Yes - but only if you're in the US, Canada or Australia.

Seasons 1-6 of The 100 are available to watch on the streaming service now in those regions, if you're locking for a recap or want to catch up, while the whole of Season 7 is currently available to Canadians.

While we don't currently have confirmation on when the final series will be released on Netflix in Australia, in the US the seventh and final season will be available to stream in its entirety eight days after the series finale is aired on The CW - so fingers crossed, sometime in early October.