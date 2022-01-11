Audio player loading…

Superman might have a dazzling new suit, but it's the Department of Defense's Lieutenant Mitch Anderson who's flexing his muscles in the second season of smash hit series Superman and Lois, as the US military does everything in its power to force the Man of Steel to bend to their will. Our guide below details how to watch Superman and Lois season 2 online from anywhere.

*Warning: Potential season 1 spoilers*

You'd think that saving Smallville would grant him some credit in the bank, but Clark is getting hammered from all directions and it's proving too much for even the Kryptonian to handle.

After all, getting to grips with a National Security situation in the middle of an existential crisis and the potential breakdown of his marriage is no excuse to give Jonathan free rein of the Kent family home.

Lois, meanwhile, finds herself at odds with her husband as she's tormented by a very different kind of nemesis.

Family feuds tangle with international relations in the hotly anticipated follow-up to the gripping first season, and you can read on below as we break down how to watch Superman and Lois season 2 online from anywhere.

Related: how to watch Riverdale season 6

How to watch Superman and Lois online from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to access your favorite shows and streaming services due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Superman and Lois from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Superman & Lois season 2 FREE in the US

via the CW website If you have the channel on cable, you can watch Superman and Lois season 2 live on The CW from Tuesday, January 11 at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT). New episodes air at the same time every week. Watch Superman and Lois without cable If you miss an episode on linear TV, the great news is that it will become available to watch online via the CW website the following day. You'll be able to watch with cable logins, or you can wait a week and watch 100% for free. If you don't have cable and you'd rather not have to avoid spoilers every week, we recommend FuboTV for Superman & Lois fans. In addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 7-day FREE trial - so you can watch at least some of Superman and Lois season 2 without paying a cent. The cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Superman & Lois just like you would at home with a good VPN.

Also FREE on The CW: how to watch Dynasty season 5

How to watch Superman and Lois season 2 online in Canada

CTV Sci-Fi Viewers based in Canada can watch Superman & Lois season 2 on CTV Sci-Fi at the same time - that's every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT, from January 11. What's more, each episode will be added to the network’s on-demand platform after it airs, and if you're a cable customer, they’ll be available to watch completely free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Superman and Lois season 2 FREE in Australia

Foxtel Now New episodes air at 8.30pm AEDT on Fox 8 every Wednesday, which means you also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Superman & Lois. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Euphoria, A Discovery of Witches, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. New episodes of Superman and Lois season 2 also arrive in Australia every Wednesday from January 12, onto streaming service Binge. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers get a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality.

How to watch Superman & Lois online in the UK