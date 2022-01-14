How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

So the Big Opening turned out to be littler than expected, but what an episode to kick off the series with. Drag Race overload? Pfft, the new queens made a mockery of those fears, so read on as we explain how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

*Warning: Potential season 14 spoilers ahead*

Seven new queens will strut their stuff in the second of the Big Opening episodes, and they've got one heck of an act to follow. And yes, we're are talking about Alyssa Hunter's mad guitar skills.

Less of a laughing matter was the unfortunate Orion Story's comedy sketch. Oh, how she could have used some of the poise of Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, who dazzled Lizzo and the judges, though Ru seems to have taken a particular shining to Willow Pill.

Alicia Keys has some big shoes of her own to fill after Lizzo's sensational return, but of course the spotlight will be on our seven new queens. Amongst others, we'll meet baby queen Jorgeous and Maddy Morphosis, the first ever straight man on the show!

Read our guide below, which explains how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 online.

More reality TV: watch The Bachelor season 26

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from outside your country

If you go abroad at any point during the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, you’ll find regional restrictions prevent you from streaming the show as you normally would.

Luckily, circumventing geo-blocks is actually really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from anywhere in the world. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've trialled and tested the major VPNs and found ExpressVPN to be the overall best pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 on Netflix?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 is not dropping on Netflix UK!

It's a major break with tradition, but fans based in the UK instead need to turn to WOW Presents Plus for the new season.

More on this below...

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 online in the US

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 2 will air at 8pm ET/PT on VH1 on Friday, January 14. You can also watch episodes live and on catchup using the VH1 online platform, but you’ll need to log in with your cable details to do so. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 without cable If you don't have VH1 on cable, you can still tune in by getting access to the channel via an over-the-top streaming service. An excellent and very affordable option is Sling TV, which offers VH1 as part of both its Blue package and its Orange package, each of which also include loads of other great channels, such as TNT, USA Network, NFL Network and Nick Jr. They cost $35 a month each, but Sling is currently offering new subscribers a 3-day FREE trial. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes VH1 is FuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial. The OTT streamer is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month. Outside of the US? Simply grab a VPN and follow our guide above to stream RuPaul just like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 2 FREE online in Canada

Fans in Canada can tune in at the same time, with RuPaul's Drag race season 14 episode 2 airing on Crave and OUTtv at 8pm ET/PT on Friday, January 14. If you don't have cable, you’ll want to look at the services' in-house streaming alternatives. You can subscribe to Crave for CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), or $19.99 per month for a much better service with more simultaneous streams and offline viewing. New episodes will appear online as soon as they've finished airing on linear TV - so around 9.30pm ET/PT and new subscribers get a 7-day FREE trial too! The same applies for LGBTQ+ programming focused streaming service OUTtvGo, where a subscription costs CA$3.99 a month, though you can save money by committing to a $39.99 annual subscription, or a $21.99 bi-annual one. Not in Canada right now? To avoid missing out on Ru's latest season, download a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 online in the UK

It's Netflix no more. Viewers in the UK can instead watch RuPaul’s Drag Race on WOW Presents Plus, the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag". RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 hits the streaming service on Saturday, January 15, though at the time of writing it isn't clear what time it'll be released. In the UK, a subscription to WOW Presents Plus costs either £5.50 a month or £53 a year, but there's a 7-day FREE trial available, so you can watch some of the new season without paying a thing. If you head abroad during season 14, note that you can still access your favourite streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 FREE in Australia

As usual, Stan is the place to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 in Australia, with episode 2 arriving on Saturday, January 15. Best of all, you can take advantage of the Stan 30-day FREE trial to watch at least some of the season without paying a thing. While you're there, you'll find plenty more cracking TV series, UEFA Champions League football, Hollywood blockbusters and Stan Originals too. Prices start from $10 per month. You can access Stan on smart TVs, games consoles, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Fetch, Telstra TV and through your mobile, laptop and tablet too. If you're outside Australia and want to tune into your Stan account and service, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from abroad.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 14 episodes - available to stream in various countries, such as the UK and New Zealand. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations. Prices vary from place to place but there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.