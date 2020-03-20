How to watch Outbreak: stream the movie online anywhere

Outbreak doesn't stand alone as a movie about a virus, but it does stand out from the rest. The nineties classic is one of the best containment-focused movies ever made - and a Hollywood ending could be just what we all need right about now! Luckily you can watch Outbreak online via a variety of ways.

Outbreak cheat sheet Released: 1995 Director: Wolfgang Petersen Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, , Cuba Gooding Jr., Donald Sutherland, Patrick Dempsey Run time: 127 minutes

Way back in 1995 Wolfgang Petersen got behind the camera to direct a star-studded cast in the movie Outbreak, depicting a deadly virus spreading in California. The fight is immediately on after an African monkey brings the virus to the US, with doctors and government employees work to find a way to contain it.

All very dramatic of course, and a massive box office smash on release. But watching it now will no doubt give it a whole new resonance.

And if nothing else, you can watch Outbreak for performances from the superb Dustin Hoffman and the ever reliable Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. And we'll tell you where...

Is Outbreak on Netflix?

One of the few places you can get Outbreak right now is on Netflix but it's currently in the US only. That means if you're not in the US right now then you'll need to get round the geo-restrictions to view the film. This can be done by downloading a VPN which allows you to use the service just like you were back home.

We'll explain how all that works in more detail now.

How to watch Outbreak from outside your country

You might be a US resident who is grounded abroad right now and unable to get to the shows that are meant for you, back home. This is because Netflix geo-restricts certain content to certain regions. Thankfully you can get to your rightful shows and movies by using a VPN.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Outbreak no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address to another location of your choice, so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows from all over the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Outbreak from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Outbreak: streaming options in the US

Netflix is your go-to solution for getting your movie fix when it comes to Outbreak and plenty of other shows and movies too. You'll need to have a Netflix subscription to get access to the content, of course. This will cost you from $9 up to $16 depending on the quality you need and how many people you want to have access. Other options include buying or renting from Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Apple Vudu, Microsoft, DirectTV, Fandango TV and Redbox. Prices here are around $12.99 to buy or $3.99 to rent, both in HD. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Outbreak just as if you were at home.

Watch Outbreak online: UK streaming options

For those in the UK the best option for getting your eyeballs on the Outbreak movie is Sky Store. It's currently available to buy and keep for £7.99 and that's in HD. But there are more streaming options including Chili, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Apple, Rakuten TV, and Microsoft. To rent you'll be paying around £2.49 in SD and £3.49 in HD. To buy it should cost you about £7.99 with some options offering HD and some not. If you're currently stuck in or out of the UK, remember you can access all the normal services you would at home by using a VPN.

How to watch Outbreak in Australia

Unfortunately, Outbreak isn't available on any of the big Australian streaming services right now. Instead, you can only watch Outbreak in Australia by renting or buying it through the likes of iTunesor Microsoft Store. It costs $4.99 for a limited time rental or $14.99 to digitally buy Outbreak outright. But if you find yourself stuck abroad and and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching the streaming services you subscribe for back Down Under, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and it should be business as usual.

How to watch Outbreak in Canada

For Canadians in the country, or travellers trapped inside the borders, there are a few options for you, all of which are streamed. The iTunes Store will let your rent of buy the movie for $4.99 and $9.99 respectively. Or, if you're team Microsoft, that's an option too with the movie available on the Microsoft to rent or buy for the same prices. Already pay for Netflix US or a similar service and find yourself stranded abroad? Watch Outbreak as you normally would by using a VPN.

