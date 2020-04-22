How to watch Little Fires Everywhere season 1, episode 8 online from anywhere

If you've been hooked on Hulu's latest drama series Little Fires Everywhere, you must be desperate to see how it all ends as soon as possible. The series has spiralled, twisted and turned over seven episodes, but now only one remains. We'll show you how to watch the Little Fires Everywhere finale online - no matter where in the world you happen to be.

Little Fires Everywhere finale cheat sheet Little Fires Everywhere is an eight episode series with new instalments hitting Hulu in the US every week. The first season finale dropped on Wednesday, April 22 so is now available to watch at your leisure.

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, the series follows the lives of two women and their families: Mia with her daughter, and Elena with her husband and four children. As with the book, the show began with a house on fire, suspected to have been the result of arson. The house belongs to the Richardsons, an upper-middle-class family, who on the surface appear to have a perfect life, with Witherspoon playing the matriarch Elena. The connection between the families deepens and more complex as the secrets surrounding the fire begin to emerge.

You won't find any spoilers here, but the finale will finally reveal who set that fire and how the tightly weaved relationships will resolve themselves. And will there be a big set up for an eagerly awaited season 2?

Ready to watch the finale of one of the most discussed Hulu shows? Here's how to watch Little Fires Everywhere and stream episode 8 online from all corners of the globe.

Here's how to watch The Walking Dead online

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere from outside your country

Little Fires Everywhere has been rolled out at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions stopping your normal Hulu stream being shown where you are.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Little Fires Everywhere no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Little Fires Everywhere from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere finale in the US

As mentioned above Little Fires Everywhere has been produced exclusively in the US by streaming service Hulu. The first three episodes were uploaded on March 18, with the remaining episodes made available every Thursday - the last became available on April 23. That means in order to watch the show you'll need a subscription to the popular streaming service if you want to watch Little Fires Everywhere in the US. Fortunately, they're great value. Hulu plans are available from just $5.99 a month that will allow you to watch Little Fires Everywhere. For the ultimate value, though, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports (when they're eventually on again). Plus, Hulu lets you add on additional channels to its core service - everything from HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks - so it really is a legit alternative to cable and a cord-cutters dream. A final benefit of Hulu is you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers.

Having licensed Hulu exclusive The Handmaid's Tale to great success in the past, Channel 4 are strongly rumoured to have snapped up the broadcast rights to Little Fires Everywhere for the UK, however this hasn't so far been confirmed. If you can't wait to watch the show, you're only alternative is to grab a VPN as mentioned above and sign up to Hulu, however this will require you having a US credit card to complete the subscription process.

Can you watch Little Fires Everywhere in Australia?

Fox Showcase has a track record of being the home Down Under of Hulu exclusive content such as Devs, but as yet there's no confirm US broadcaster for Little Fires Everywhere. As with the UK, if you're desperate to see the show at the same time as American audiences, you're only option is to grab a VPN and sign up to Hulu.

How about streaming Little Fires Everywhere in Canada

Its unfortunately the same story for Canadian TV drama fans - there are currently no confirmed broadcasters of Little Fires Everywhere in the region.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 5