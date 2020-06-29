How to watch Hamilton: Disney Plus release date and online streaming details

Cultural phenomenons don't get much bigger than Hamilton: An American Musical - and now, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning retelling of the Alexander Hamilton story is coming to Disney Plus. Here's how to watch Hamilton online and stream it from the comfort of your home.

How to watch Hamilton Hamilton is available to watch via the Disney Plus streaming service from Friday, July 3. Disney Plus costs just $6.99/£5.99 a month, so it's cheaper to watch Hamilton than it is to rent movies online.

Hamilton's release date is July 3 in the US, UK, and all other Disney Plus markets. The cinematic version of the show was originally scheduled to hit theaters on October 2021, but it's been fast-tracked to streaming due to the coronavirus pandemic and now lands just in time for the 4th of July.

The version available for home viewing this week was filmed at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016 and features the original cast of the show, including Miranda himself, Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, and many other standout performances. Scroll down for full details of the original Hamilton cast that won 11 Tony Awards - Broadway's equivalent of the Oscars.

The film carries a PG-13 rating in the US, which is roughly equivalent to a 12A in the UK, and means that it has to mute two of its three F-bombs to make it suitable for Disney Plus audiences. Some of the most popular numbers in the show are My Shot, Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) and Wait For It.

So whether you're a die-hard fan who's seen the show live multiple times, or a first-timer who couldn't quite secure tickets for its sellout Broadway and West End runs, your home is the room where it happens this week - here's how to watch Hamilton online with Disney Plus this week.

How to watch Hamilton on Disney Plus

Anyone is countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. After that, Hamilton is sure to be front and center of the platform from July 3. As well as being the exclusive home of Hamilton, there are loads of other reasons to check out this fantastic (and fantastic value) streaming service. It features every Simpsons episode ever made, Pixar flicks, Marvel movies and the complete Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99 a month. It really is something of a bargain, considering how much content you get - much of which can't be found anywhere else. Better still, you can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, orfor the ultimate value, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. There's so much included, you might forget cable TV ever existed - and you can have it all for the price of an appetizer!

Hamilton cast: who stars in the Disney Plus version?

Hamilton's cinematic release features the original cast of the show, which first debuted off-Broadway in 2015 before being moved to the Richard Rodgers Theatre as it became obvious it wasn't just another musical...

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jonathan Groff as King George

Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

