How to watch the French Open: live stream tennis from Roland Garros anywhere

French Open tennis - where and when The French Open takes place at the Stade Roland Garros in France. It will be taking place between Sunday May 27, and Sunday June 10. The Womens final will be taking place on Saturday June 9, and the Men's final will be taking place on Sunday June 10.

The French Open is upon us, the second of 2018's four tennis majors. And on those famous clay courts of Roland Garros, we're expecting a fierce fortnight of competition. And the best bit...there are loads of free ways that you can live stream the French Open from all corners of the world.

On the Men's singles side of the competition, Rafael Nadal - quite simply the greatest clay court player in history - is going to be defending his title from last year, and chasing an astonishing 11th win. He'll be the man to beat in Paris.

Reigning Women's champ Jeļena Ostapenko will have to face stiff competition in the form of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, the three-time and two-time winners respectively, who both missed last year's tournament. This one is much tougher to call.

Taking place over the course of two weeks, the French Open is always one of the tennis highlights of the year. Luckily for you, we've put together this handy guide so that you can watch it from anywhere in the world with a free live stream.

How to live stream French Open tennis in the UK for free:

The UK's free-to-air ITV station has the rights to UK coverage this year, meaning that you'll be able to catch certain matches on ITV1 and 2 and the bulk of the action on ITV4, if you're near a TV, on the ITV website if that's more convenient, or on the ITV Hub app if you're away from home.

Coverage will also be available on British Eurosport – and if you're a Virgin TV customer, you'll be able to see the clay action in Ultra HD 4K for the first time. It's worth noting that Eurosport is a service you'll have to have a subscription for.

The alternative is to watch the game on TVPlayer.com, which let's you channel hop at your convenience. If you can't live stream the French Open as it happens then TVPlayer Plus will allows you to 'record' the matches and watch them later. You'll need to sign up for a paid account, but the good news there is that the site offers a 14-day free trial so no payment is required.

Live stream the French Open from anywhere in the world

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the French Open online in your country and want to catch the UK coverage, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream the French Open live on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

This is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the tennis action you can handle from Roland Garros. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels.

Where can I watch Roland Garros using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to get the French Open live stream from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Canada, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, China, Russia, France, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, Czech Republic, Austria, Thailand, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

How to watch the French Open: US live stream

In the US, you've got a couple of different options for catching the action, you can either tune into the Tennis Channel or NBC Sports. It's worth knowing that both of these are paid-for services so in order to watch you'll need to have a subscription.

If neither of those works for you, there's always the VPN option for a completely free watch. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. It's really easy to get started with a VPN.

How to watch the French Open: Australia stream

In Australia, your options are slightly more limited, with Fox being the only broadcaster to cover Roland Garros this year. As this is a subscription service, you'll need to be a paid-up member in order to watch.

Failing that, use of a VPN would allow you to watch the free UK coverage.

The best way to stream the French Open 2018 in Canada

In Canada, it's a similar deal, you've got fairly limited options, it will be covered by TSN and RDS, but again, these are subscription services.

If you want to watch for free, your best bet is to use a VPN and access the UK (or French coverage if you're French-speaking) coverage for no cost in the comfort of your own home.

The best way to stream the French Open 2018 in New Zealand

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on Sky NZ, although again, this is a paid service.

If you want to catch it but don't have a Sky subscription you can use a VPN to access the free UK coverage.